Salary Staggering: 20% of Imo Workers Yet To Receive Salary

By Okey Alozie

There seem not to be an end to the continuous omission of some workers in the pay list of Imo Workers and Pensioners pay list.

Since March 2020 there has been serious problem arising from salary staggering in Imo Civil Service which is said to have led to the nonpayment of over 20 percent of the civil servants in the State.

Pensioners are also affected in the payment omission. While the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma says that he has paid only genuine workers of the State’s work force some of his Aides are saying that it was an erroneous omission adding that it is subject to be corrected soonest.

From all indications, the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma has taken a stand by declaring that non genuine workers of the State are ghost workers.

He maintained that he will never pay ghost workers because they are not genuine workers of the State.

He further mentioned that he has saved a lot of money for the State through audit and verification exercise.

A visit to the State Secretariat few days ago revealed that a good number of Directors and Perm Secs are yet to get their pay uptil now and government is not making any serious move to pay them even now that the Governor is saying that he has saved a lot of money through blocking of financial loop holes.

In a statement made by the information arrow head of the State, Hon, Chief Declan Emelumba he said that unpaid civil servants should go to labour office for verification while unpaid pensioners should got the pension house along Orlu road for fresh verification. However, the affected staff said that they are surprised to hear that nothing positive is coming out of the fresh verification up till now, as we gathered.

Information revealed that those who have not been paid uptil now want to shut down Imo any moment from now.

Their arrangement to go on protest over their unpaid salaries and pension have been concluded.

It would be recalled that some pensioners who claimed not to have received their money went on demonstration recently but unfortunately to them they were attacked in the process.

Right now the State Government through the Information Commissioner Hon Declan Emelumba has denied having a hand in the attack.