Nwaogwugwu Vs Imo Govt: DPP Yet To File Report As Matter Gets 2nd October Date



The case between the Director, New Media, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, Comrade Ambrose Nwaogwugwu and Imo State Government came up yesterday at the Owerri Chief Magistrate Court, with the matter adjourned to October 2, 2020.

When the matter was called up yesterday and the counsel from both sides entered appearances, the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP could not file any report saying that their report on the case was not yet ready.

For over one month the case was brought to court by the DSS and Imo State Government against Nwaogwugwu, the DPP is yet to file any report on the matter, leaving Nwaogwugwu with no charges before the court yet.

However, when Nwaogwugwu and his Team of five Lawyers stormed the Chief Magistrate Court yesterday, the case was not heard but adjourned.

When Nwaogwugwu appeared in court on July 10, 2020, the Magistrate was not in court.

It would be recalled that the Department of State Security DSS, months ago, at the prompting of Imo State Government arrested and detained Ambros Nwaogwugwu for weeks without bail, until he was secretly whisked off to a Magistrate Court, which declined handling the matter saying it has no such jurisdiction to handle such case as “Terrorist matter,” the allegation for which Nwaogwugwu was persecuted by Imo State Government.

However, Nwaogwugwu later approached a Federal High Court demanding for his Fundamental Human Rights, and was released on bail.