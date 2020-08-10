Imo Traditional Rulers Chairman: Zeek Martins Makes Case For Okigwe Zone



A top politician in Imo State, High Chief (Dr) Zeek Martins Nnadozie has appealed to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to look into the historical pattern of electing the office of chairman of Imo Traditional Rulers, and do the Needful.

In a release signed by Nnadozie himself, he traced the history of how the chairmanship of Imo Monarchs have been shared among the three political zones, one after the other, till date.

According to Nnadozie, office of the Imo Chairman of Traditional Rulers is nothing but the first among equals (Primus entre Paris), pointing out that following the history of the exercise, it is now the turn of Okigwe zone to produce the next chairman of the Imo Traditional Rulers after Eze Agunwa Ohiri from Owerri zone.

High Chief Nnadozie said that in the beginning, “High Royal Highness Eze Onuegwunwoke, a noble son of Owerri North Local Government in Owerri zone held this mantle till His Excellency Chief Achike Udenwa assumed office as Governor of Imo State”.

He said that the Udenwa administration uplifted HRH Eze T. I Osu as the next chairman after Onuegwunwoke, and after the death of Osu who comes from Okigwe zone, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya from Orlu zone mounted the seat.

However, when Governor Rochas Okorocha assumed office, Eze Agunwa Ohiri from Owerri zone took over.

Chief Nnadozie is therefore saying that after Okorocha’s administration that lasted eight years, the position should now rotate to Okigwe zone for equity, fairness and justice.

“We hope, pray and expect that the already established order and tradition of going from Owerri zone to Okigwe zone, then to Orlu zone and back to Owerri zone and then to Okigwe zone in that other should be maintained and continued for the harmonious co-existence of one good people of Imo State” he said.