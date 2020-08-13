Ohakim Joins Okigwe Zone Senate Race .As Opponents Move Against Ex-Governor



Indications are that a former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim is nursing the idea of joining the Okigwe Senate race, which sources said has prompted a deluge of campaign of calumny and propaganda to stop the Ex-Governor.

Trumpeta learnt that information has been circulating that Ohakim who left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP during the 2019 election to contest for Imo Governorship seat under the platform of ACCORD has concluded plans to announce his intention to contest the vacant office caused by the death of Senator Benji Uwajumogu.

Trumpeta was told that immediately the Ohakim Senate story filtered out, political opponents of the Ex-Governor went to town with the allegation that he was arrested by police following fraudulent activities against one Mrs Chinyere Amuchinwa.

It was learnt that Ohakim was billed to make his intention known soon, which led his opponents to fast forward the fraud allegation against the former Governor.

In the circulating petition by the said Mrs Amuchinwa, which was first published by a National Daily, the woman alleged that Ohakim defrauded her of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m).

However, Ohakim has since reacted to the allegation through his political Adviser, Mr Emmanuel Chukwu, who described the allegation as laughable and ludicrous, saying that the said Mrs Amuchinwa would soon be called to defend the allegations poured on the former Governor of Imo State.

Independent sources who spoke to Trumpeta said that the entire scenario could be a well orchestrated campaign of calumy hatched by political opponents to tarnish the image of Ohakim, since it is rumoured that he will soon join the Okigwe Senate race.

“I see this as a distraction to keep Ohakim busy while the issue of Okigwe Senate seat lasts.

Much as I don’t know if he will join the race or not, but you know that Ohakim’s entrance into the race will change a lot of things” the source told Trumpeta.