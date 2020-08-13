Group Extols Ray Emeana’s Qualities, Describes Him As Tested Technocrat

A Socio-cultural Group, Uratta Solidarity Movement, USM, has described Nze Ray Emeana, the Secretary of Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, as an Ambassador from the people of Uratta clan in Owerri zone, to the PDP.

In a release signed by Hon Obinna Lumanze, Prof Sam Onyekuru, Hon Nkem Cookey-John, and Engr Daniel Uche Ofoegbu, the Group said that they are proud of Emeana for manning the Imo PDP Secretariat with dedication and commitment, qualities they say is rare but common to the people of Uratta clan.

The Movement said that Emeana has exhibited his administrative prowess and technocratic acumen which earned him another four years in office through the party’s congress held recently.

The Group said that the people of Owerri zone are solidly behind Emeana, and wish him more fruitful years in office.

“Uratta Solidarity Movement (USM) heartily congratulates Hon Nze Ray Emeana on his re-election as the Secretary of the Imo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party PDP” the Group said.