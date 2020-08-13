Revenue Clash Continues ENTRACO, Transport Ministry Workers Clash In Owerri .Five Sustain Injuries After Fight



By Okey Alozie

It seems that the clash on duties has continued again in the present administration in Imo State led by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

On Wednesday morning, our correspondent witnessed a fight between agents of Ministry of Transport and Environment Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) team fight over a vehicle that was involved in road obstruction.

The two groups were seen at control post physically fighting each other while arguing on who is incharge of vehicle obstruction in Imo State.

It was a show of shame as these groups wearing government aprons used stick to attack each other in front of the public. Five people were said to have injured in the process of the fight.

Information gathered by Trumpeta newspaper further revealed that some young men dressed on ENTRACO apron mounted road blocks at the entrance gate of Assumpta Cathedral in suspected manner of extortion from motorists that ply through the newly reconstructed Porthacourt road. Their charge, we gathered ranges from N100 as at Wednesday.

For more than 30 minutes, the Commissioner and his team who were coming back from inspection were not allowed to pass.