MacDonald Ebere Remains ENTRACO Boss

Contrary to the previously held notion that the General Manager (GM) of Environmental Transformation Commission ENTRACO Hon MacDonald Ebere has been relieved of his duty, Trumpeta Independent investigation yesterday revealed that the ENTRACO Boss is still at the helm of affairs at the Commission.

Trumpeta learnt that despite the release credited to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Chief Declan Emelumba which reads that Imo state Government has banned the activities of the taskforce of the Environmental Transformation Commission ENTRACO, Trumpeta findings revealed that only those operating as Traffic Agents on the streets of Owerri were removed from the commission.

A reliable source very close to MacDonald while speaking with Trumpeta when all efforts made to reach him proved abortive, said the ENTRACO GM has performed well and he’s not disturbed about the development.

The source further said the vibrant ENTRACO GM sees the development as a welcome one, adding that it would avail him the opportunity to now focus on the core mandate of the Commission.

He said majority of the field men parading themselves as ENTRACO staffers were criminal perpetrating illegality before they were engaged to reduce criminality in the state.

He regretted that some of those acclaimed workers have not embraced a new live, which was part of the orientation given to them before employing them.

Another source who pleaded anonymity, described the ENTRACO Boss as a technocrat that has come to rebrand and redefine the Commission, saying the development would only reduce the Commission’s work load.

He opined that Macdonald Ebere has brought a lot of reformation and sanity to ENTRACO.” If you visit Lagos Street, Tetlow road, Douglas road among others, you will be convinced that the ENTRACO Boss has brought sanity to Owerri, the state capital.

The source maintained that some of those clamouring for MacDonald’s removal are enemies of the States, insisting that Imo people will suffer without the Commission.