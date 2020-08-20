Okigwe Senate Election: Ogueri Offers Trusted, Tested Representation



By Orji Sampson

Ahead of the Imo North Senatorial bye election occasioned by the unfortunate demise of Late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, an aspirant who has proven to be “Tested and Trusted”, Dr Emmanuel Ogueri has expressed his gratitude to the people of Okigwe Zone for calling on him to come and represent them at the upper legislative Chambers of the National Assembly.

Dr Ogueri while reacting to the clarion call by the good and enterprising people of Okigwe Zone said that by this singular act, it shows that the people are poised to enthrone credible representation in the Senate.

He promised that when elected, to partner with the people by deploying his enormous intellectual and economic resources to champion a rebirth of political reawakening in the zone.

Ogueri, a medical Doctor cum humanitarian is understood to have ignored the political class over the years in order to work with the downtrodden through his humanitarian & grassroot foundation.

Trumpeta learnt that the people have been yearning and strongly demanding for his kind of leadership dexterity which is characterized by simplicity, humility, fairness & accountability, a move Okigwe people believe will spell doom for the political class, who have shortchanged the interest of the people to their own selfish & personal gain.

It was further gathered that Dr Ogueri made this response of acceptance to heed the clarion call of his people as a result of several appeals by the people in the zone, pleading with him to come and liberate them by representing them at the senate.

He continued by concurring to the fact that the people of IMO North have suffered a lot in the hands of “cash & carry” politicians who are only after their personal gain promising to step in on their behalf in order to bring a change in the system of the game of politics and by doing this, his people will get their own fair share of all the dividends of democracy.

Dr Ogueri however promised that since they consider him fit for the task, that he will not let them down vowing to fulfill the mandate of the people when elected.

In another development, Mr Chilee Metu, the coordinator, Dr Emmanuel Ogueri Foundation promised the people that Dr Ogueri is tested & trusted, having worked with him for several years. He promised the people that Dr Emma will certainly actualize the dream of the people if finally given the mandate.