Group Withdraws Support From Chikwem Onuoha Over Okigwe Senate Seat … He lacks capacity to deliver, says group



A foremost Socio-political group in Imo State, Okigwe Progressive Ambassadors (OPA) has called on the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State to adopt a credible person to contest in the forthcoming Okigwe Zone Senatorial bye-election.

The call was coming few days after the party Stakeholders, in a meeting held at Government House, Owerri decided to adopt consensus process in choosing who will fly the flag of the party for the election.

The party also appointed and inaugurated a 9-man consensus committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Sir Comos Iwu to oversea the selection of the most qualified persons for the contest.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Tuesday after a crucial meeting of the group, the President, Chief Elias Uzokwu applauded the decision of the party leadership to adopt a consensus candidate.

Uzokwu however urged the State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and the consensus committee not to interfere or impose any aspirant on the people, adding that such attempt would not be in the best interest of the party and the people in general.

According to him, “among the over 8 aspirants jostling to replace our late brother, Sen. Benjamin Uwajimogu at the Senate under APC, we have observed that only a few persons are eminently qualified for the position. This was after we carried a critical assessment on them all.

“For instance, it was also after the assessment that we decided to withdraw our initial support for Chikwem Onuoha.

“We love him as our brother, but our desire for quality representation at the Senate and for viable development of our area cannot be sacrificed for any sentiment.”

The OPA boss continued, “We are also using this opportunity to appeal to our governor and the consensus committee to be unbiased in selecting the eventual candidate because any mistake may jeopardize the party’s chances at the poll and would further undermine our collective desire for good representation and development of our zone.

“For instance, they need to know what the person do for a living outside politics; whether such is a genuine enterprise or not; what are his or her antecedents politically or otherwise; is he or her accessible to the people; and does he or she has the experience or capacity to deliver.