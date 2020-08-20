Impeachment: Why Imo Lawmakers Spared Speaker .May Regroup After Break



Reasons why the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chiji Collins Survived impeachment plots have been unearthed.

Recall that for a month, the State Legislature was shaky arising from reported plots by a section of the Lawmakers to move against the Speaker.

It was also learnt that signatures for the purpose of impeachment had been secured while Chiji ran from pillar to post including seeking the support of political Leaders in APC to survive the onslaught. He was even accused of hiding the Mace away from his colleagues.

Turmpeta can reveal that the inability of the Lawmakers to get a good replacement subtly killed the push. It was further gathered that in the course of the impeachment plot, the exercise ran into a hitch when a probable candidate to replace the Speaker could not be commonly agreed upon.

According to a reliable source in the Assembly who was part of the plot, “What frustrated our plan was the inability to get an adequate replacement who will be better than Chiji. You know, we wanted the Speaker out because of alleged incompetence and lack of necessary skills to manage affairs of the House, but we were hard hit while sourcing for who to take over”.

Speaking further, the source who didn’t want to be mentioned said that others from Okigwe zone were either suspected to be worse than Chiji or do not have the necessary tactical know how to manage the State Legislature if given the opportunity considering their status as first timers.

Chiji is from Okigwe Zone and the Senatorial District has 6 Lawmakers.

The source further revealed that the quest to get at Chiji has not stopped as the plan is to be renewed if the Speaker fails to impress the lawmakers after their break.