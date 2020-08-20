Okigwe Senate: Aspirants In Disarray Over Factional War

Latest report available to Trumpeta has it that majority of the Aspirants itching to be handed the ticket of the All progressive Congress, APC to run for the fresh election for who represents Okigwe Zone in the Senate are confused on which steps to follow concerning the context.

This is coming against the backdrop of factional war ravaging the State chapter of the party in Imo State.

After the 2018/2019 battle for the soul of the party, a renewed fight has resumed following the quest for the replacement of late Senator Ben Uwajumogu who represented Imo North Senatorial District before his demise.

The crux of the matter centres on which faction should be recognized to process the conduct of the primaries.

Not less than 12 persons are reported to be warming up for the contest under APC.

But from what Trumpeta learnt, the aspirants are confused over the contrasting claims by each of the factions. There are two major factions laying claim to the leadership of Imo APC. While the Chief Marcon Nlemigbo group which draws support from the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and group acts as the caretaker committee, Mr Dan Nwafor team insists they are elected and therefore the authentic Executive.

Ahead of the exercise, the two opposing teams have started flexing muscles thereby putting the aspirants in tight corner.

At the meeting held in Government House, Owerri, convened by the Governor, Trumpeta learnt that few of the aspirants were not present while those available became afraid not to lose out if the other faction gets upper hand.

This Newspaper learnt that the aspirants are playing the “waiting game” until a clearer picture appears.