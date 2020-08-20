Aftermath of Protest: Mass Sack Looms In ISOPADEC



By Okey Alozie

There are strong indications that the Imo State Government may have concluded plans to sack those who were alleged to be involved in the reported attack on Governor’s convoy on Monday.

Information further revealed that those arrested by police after facing prosecution may be visited with sack.

Government House, Trumpeta gathered, has started compiling names of those that will go on suspension for their alleged involvement in the attack. Investigation concerning this move is said to have commenced as a Special Committee has been asked to look into the affairs of the Commission.

According to information available to the Newspaper, how the employment of ISOPADEC staff was conducted and letters of appointment handed to them shall also be reviewed while the process leading to their take home package will not be left untouched.

Trumpeta observed that already there is tension in Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) office, as suspected government agents have started hovering around the area for fact finding on those involved.

The Commission became into news circle when the staff took the streets to protest non-payment of salaries.