Refurbished Vehicles Claims: Imo Speaker Under Fire, As Lawmaker Explodes

By Onyekachi Eze

Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins has come under serious hammer arising from a statement credited to him.

Chiji, according to a report carried by an Owerri based newspaper, ( not Trumpeta) during a recent function of Governor Hope Uzodinma alleged that what former governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha gave the members of the Imo State House of Assembly were refurbished vehicles.

Angered by the statement credited to Chiji, most of his colleagues are not only expressing displeasure but have challenged him over the assertion.

Those who are upbeat about moving against the Speaker are of the Minority Group made up of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, members.

Chiji Collins in an interview with one of the State based Newspapers was quoted to have lashed Ihedioha for giving the House of Assembly members an official refurbished vehicles.

The comment made by Chiji during the flag off of mass transport scheme for Imo State Civil Servants, and donation of official vehicles to Hope Uzodinma appointees, on Wednesday at Heroes Square, Owerri, has triggered off reactions from some of the lawmakers who condemned the Speaker’s claims.

While considering it a careless statement which should not supposes to come out from the mouth of a Leader of the Legislative Arm of Government in the State, the Deputy Minority Leader of the 9th House, and member representing Oguta State Constituency, Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma took a swipe on the Speaker over the issue.

In a Press Release signed by Ugboma, yesterday, he described the statement as false, lame, shallow, hollow and a malicious attempt to malign the good name of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

Said he, “My attention has been drawn to a publication of Horn Newspaper of Thursday September 10, 2020 wherein a statement was credited to the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly captioned “Ihedioha gave us refurbished Vehicles”.

“I doubt and refuse to believe that the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins PhD actually made such statement as credited to him, but if he did, i say, that it is most unfortunate, appalling and embarrassing to the entire 9th House because that statement is false, lame, shallow, hollow and a malicious attempt to malign the good name of RT Hon: Emeka Ihedioha”.

He further buttresed, “May I inform the general public that the official vehicles under reference are 2019 Brand new Prado Jeeps given to the House members in the year 2019. One wonders how imaginable a 2019 model Prado Jeep could be refurbished in same 2019, to achieve what?

“At the inception of the 9th House, the Speaker Chiji Collins PhD was given brand new Toyota Land Cruiser, Brand new Toyota Prado Jeep and Toyota Hilux. And this was less than 1 week after the inuguration of the Imo State House of Assembly”.

“It is baffling that one who crossed over from APGA to PDP was given all this items leaving other members of the House without any official vehicles for over 5 months by the same Ihedioha that Mr Chiji Collins has elected to maliciously persecute.

Posterity shall judge all of us”.

“As the Deputy Minority Leader and a beneficiary of same, am willing and ready to make mine available for public inspection. The Speaker, Mr Chiji Collins PhD is also free to elect to so do”.

“Finally, we must at all times be conscious of what we say or do against our fellow being irrespective of political affiliation or bootlicking particularly in situations where facts speak itself”.

“Mr Chiji Collins PhD should please continue to enjoy his new found love and leave Ihedioha alone”, Ugboma added.