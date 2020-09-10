Sex Scandal Video:

Hammer Falls On Randy IMSU Lecturers

.Management Suspends Suspects

.More Heads To Roll In Campus

By Tochi Onyeubi

The sex scandal rocking Imo State University, Owerri, is taking a different turn with the management of the institution not only suspending two lecturers allegedly involved but also has come up with a committee to investigate the matter.

Video footages of two suspected lecturers of Imo State University, allegedly involved in sex scandal, have taken over the internet with divergent comments trailing it. While one of the videos has a professor, (names withheld) involved in a sex romp, and going out latter to masturbate after a sex bout with a female victim said to be a student of the school, a Head of Dept in the institution was also caught nude trying to have carnal knowledge of another female student she demanded sex and money from.

Speaking with Trumpeta on a phone interview, the school’s Public Relations Officer, Ralph Njoku Obi affirmed that the involved lecturers are staff of the institution. He added that they have been suspended inorder to make the process of investigation transparent.

He however, stated that the management of the institution has been cautioning lecturers against having affairs with their students. He said that they have been admonished to see the students, especially the female ones as their daughters.

According to him, “It is unfortunate that it has gone viral. In our expanded management meeting, we are establishing an investigative panel, until that comes up; there is nothing we can do”.

“So far, we have not received any complain from any quarter. Investigation is ongoing and don’t forget, Nigeria law states that, one is innocent until proven guilty. So, we are on top the matter”.

Also speaking, Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) Imo State University Chapter, Luke Uzoigwe says they await the panel of investigation been set up by the school.

He assured that ASUU will not take the matter lightly, if the allegation comes out true.

Trumpeta learnt that a Head of Dept of one of the departments allegedly demanded for sex with about N150,000 to a final year female student.

The female student disturbed by the demand because she was about getting married reportedly cried out leading to the arrangement that got the teacher in nude state while caught in the act.

Another of the suspended lecturers, who is in the science department, was also found in video masturbating after sex bout with a student. When contact, police command in the State is yet to make official release over the matter.

This newspaper can reveal that uneasy calm has enveloped the University community since the videos have been circulating in the social media.