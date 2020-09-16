Imo Judiciary Holds Legal Year Tomorrow

The Imo State Judiciary headed by Hon Justice Ijeoma Aguguo will hold its 2020 Legal Year on Friday, September 18, 2020.

According to a Release singed by the Chairman, Legal Year Planning Committee, Hon Justice VC Isiguzo, the activities of the Legal Year will commence with a Church Service at the Anglican Church of Pentecost, New Owerri, by 10.am prompt.

The climax of the ceremony will be at Hon Justice C Oputa High Court Complex, Owerri, where Lawyers and other Stakeholders in Imo Judiciary will gather to celebrate the Annual Event.

The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma is the Special Guest of Honour and is expected to storm the ceremony with his entire State Executive.

According to Justice Isiguzo, this year’s Imo Legal Year will be outstanding, with intellectual lectures and other activities.

According to the Release, this year’s Theme will be “Refining the Administration of Justice to surmount Contemporary Challenges”.