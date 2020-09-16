Your Brain Power, Not Muscle, Is Your Key To Success! .Deputy Gov, Njoku Tells Youth



The Deputy Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Prof Placid C. Njoku has demanded a greater reliance on, and show of brain power from the Youth of Imo State as a solution to their current challenges, and the fears fuelled by the unknowns of the future. His Excellency made this plea while addressing the youth at the Ahiara Diocesan Cathedral, Mbaise on the Occasion of the Diocesan Youth day celebration last Sunday.

His Excellency, Placid Njoku who represented the State Governor, the most Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma at the occasion charged the youths to rise up to the challenges by imbibing positive tenets and pushing the boundaries with greater vision, tenacity, better purpose, and fear of God. This, according to His Excellency, the Deputy Governor is the only effective panacea to a world currently troubled by the global Corona Virus Pandemic, a failing global economic effects of the pandemic, and worse, a growing sense of pessimism among the populace.

Teaching the thousands of Catholic Youth gathered inside the Diocesan Cathedral, Prof Placid Njoku insisted that the youth must on the day do away with the slogan “who say men no dey…? Men dey!” describing this slogan as a great disservice to the future of the Imo youth as it creates the very wrong and unfortunate impression that might is right and the powerful shall prevail by strength!

His Excellency said that contrary to this slogan, the only way to a great future for the Imo Youth is to develop their brain, not their muscle, to develop and sustain an entrepreneurial spirit, not mob movements, and to diligently follow the painstaking process of dream actualization.

Prof. Njoku who spoke on “The Catholic Youth, as a lighted lantern”, noted that no person lights a lantern and puts it under the table but will always put it on top of the table so that it could dispel darkness.

Delving further, the Deputy Governor stressed that the Youths are those God will use to bring light in to the state, country and the world at large.

He therefore opined that the youths should be educated, mentored, and provided with the needed foundation such as the Catholic foundation to make them strong individuals in faith and action.

The Deputy Governor noted that one of the fundamentals of the shared prosperity government of the His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma administration is to ensure that schools in Imo State are of top standard while the curriculum and teachings are comprehensive and properly guided to benefit the youths.

Prof. Njoku while commending the Youth body for organizing such an enterprising programme, encouraged the youths to believe in themselves, work hard and always portray their light as good Imolites anywhere they find themselves.

Earlier in his homily, the Auxiliary Bishop of Umuahia Diocese Most Rev. Dr. Michael Ukpong Kalu, charged the youths to eschew from involving themselves in any societal mischief, and get themselves acquainted with the work of God in his Church and the Society.

The Bishop, who observed according to the Bible that the road that leads to life is narrow, while the road that leads to death is wide, urged them to apply self discipline in all their dealings.

Presenting an address, the Diocesan youth president, Hon. Belusochukwu Michael Enwere said his desire is to inspire the youth about the church and would also like to see the youth inspire the church starting from the Parish to international levels.

He noted that any nation that denies her youth the necessary tools to participate in nation building does so at its own risk, the youth president urged the youths to become vehicles of innovation, development and merchants to spread the gospel, so as to make the desired change needed in the church and government.

Highlight of the day was the honour bestowed upon the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma as a youth friendly Governor. The Catholic Youth Organization also presented an award of excellence to His Excellency the Deputy Governor in recognition of his dedication, love and sacrifice to the Church, the State and the nation at large, describing the Deputy Governor as a gift to humanity who is like a diamond among men.

Present at the function was the CYON National Youth President, Mr. Mark Ugwu, and several top government functionaries.