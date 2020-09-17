Extortion: ENTRACO Returns .Charges Residents #50,000 For Environmental Nuisance Pollution •Restaurant Operators Affected



By Onyekachi Eze

The sigh of relief, recently heaved by residents of the State since the disbandment of activities of taskforces attached to the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO, is cut short.

This is because the said taskforces have resumed operations.

This time, they are after petty traders and restaurants, otherwise known as ‘mama put’ joints in the streets of Owerri.

It was an ugly scenario on Tuesday when suspected thugs from ENTRACO were harassing and physically assaulting the restaurant owners, while demanding for a fee labelled ‘Environmental Nuisance/ Pollution’.

They were spotted moving from shop to shop collecting sums ranging from fifty thousand naira (#50,000) to twenty thousand naira ((#20,000).

Trumpeta Correspondent who monitored one of the operations around Ikenegbu Road gathered that any shop/store whose managers fail to “drop” the said money will have their electrical gadgets carted away, until they pay.

However, one of the victims who narrated her ordeal told our Correspondent said that after so many begging by her and the people present, the stern looking thugs collected #20,000 and departed.

Also, it was disclosed that upon collecting such huge sums, there was no receipt of acknowledgement of payment.

The only document tendered, Trumpeta learnt was a phone number of the guys written on a piece of paper for completion of the #50,000.

The action has attracted condemnation by the public seeking for explanation of what the heavy taxation is all about.

Reacting on the development, the General Manager of Imo ENTRACO, MacDonald Ebere confirmed the collection of the money.

While adding that no one is above tax hence Government okays it, the GM urged the public to only pay into the Treasury Single Account, TSA, of the Government.

However, he described any money paid manually or by hand as illegal, and promised to investigate the matter appropriately.