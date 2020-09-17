Bad Roads Hits Uzodinma’s Free Transport For Imo Workers .Vehicles Stuck At Nekede Road



By Okey Alozie

Seventy two hours after the civil servant staff buses were commissioned in Imo State by Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and put into action, sources said that the vehicles have started developing problems due to the state of Roads in Imo State.

It was learnt that the Buses have began to spoil one after the other due to deplorable state of roads in Owerri and sister communities.

Few days ago, one of the buses plying through Nekede road got trapped because of the collapsed road in the area.

Civil servants inside the staff bus told Newsmen that they regretted boarding the bus, after some hours the vehicle was offloaded for the workers to join and push it out of danger spot.

Since that incident vehicle assigned for Nekede route have all withdrawn because of bad road.

The worst now is World Bank Estate route, where the major road has completely turned to death trap and the drivers have refused to go through the major road to avoid being trapped.

Vehicles assigned to carry workers living at World Bank Estate and Umuguma have been withdrawn because of bad road.

We further gathered that only those who have been receiving salaries since March 2020 were allowed to enjoy the staff bus while those suspected to be ghost workers were asked to go and get their clearance before they will be permitted to enter the staff bus.