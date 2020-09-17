Teachers Protest At State Secretariat Over Unpaid Six Months Salaries Threatens To Sue Imo Government



By Okey Alozie

Over 100 teachers were physically seen at the Secondary Education Manage Board (SEMB) office at State Secretariat Owerri, Imo State on Thursday protesting over their unpaid salaries.

The aggrieved teachers complained that they have not been paid since March 2020.

After several hours, they were asked to go to the Accounts office and write down their names. Some of the Teachers who spoke to our reporter under anonymity revealed that their names have been completely removed from the paylist of Teachers in Imo State, adding that the State Governor has continued to address them as ghost workers.

The aggrieved Teachers regretted why they should be treated in that manner after many years of service to Imo State.

Sources recalled that since March, the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma has not paid a lot of workers in Imo State. The teachers as we gathered are the worst hit in the salary staggering which have lingered for months.

The unpaid teachers are now planning to go for fresh protest at Government House after hearing that their files were missing.

There are indications that the State Government has closed chapter on this issue for now.

The aggrieved teachers have vowed not to enter class rooms to teach whenever the schools reopen.

Some of the unpaid teachers are now planning to go to court after their planned protest at government house next week.

The governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma had insisted that he has paid all the genuine works of the State.