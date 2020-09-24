Know About New Archbishop of Owerri Anglican Province, Most Revd David Onuoha



The presentation was made on Tuesday at St Matthias House, Abuja during the 13th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion presided over by the Primate of Nigeria and Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

Most Rev Onuoha becomes the third Archbishop of Owerri Province after Most Rev Bennett Okoro and Most Rev Caleb Maduoma , who retired last Tuesday at the age of 70.

Most Rev Onuoha is born to the family of Sir Humphrey and Lady Selina Onuoha, both of blessed memory, of Umuike Lowa in Ihitte/Uboma L G.A. Imo State in November 23 1962.

He had his Primary Education at Central School Lowa and Central School Umuihi before proceeding to Uboma Secondary School Ikperejere where he got his West Africa School Certificate in 1982.

Archbishop Onuoha joined the services of the then Diocese of Owerri as a Church Teacher in 1983.

He was trained for the Ordained Ministry at the famous Trinity Theological College Umuahia from where he obtained a Diploma Certificate with distinction in 1987.

Archbishop Onuoha was ordained Deacon and Priest in 1987 and 1988 respectively by Rt Rev S. C. N Ebo, the then Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe /Orlu. He was also installed Canon and Collated Archdeacon in 1998, and was elected and consecrated the third Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South in 2004.

He holds a B.A (Hons), M. A. PhD, all from the Department of Religion and Cultural Studies of the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Married to the lovely Mama Okigwe South, now mama Owerri Province, Blessing Onuoha.