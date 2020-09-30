Okorocha Continues To Lament Over APC Condition …. Gets Party Reconciliation Post



By Tochi Onyeubi

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial Zone, Chief Rocha’s Okorocha has continued to complain over the condition of the Ruling party, APC.

Recall that Okorocha had earlier lamented that there has been no synergy within the APC structure adding that what is left of the party, was only the presence of President Buhari.

This came shortly after the gubernatorial election in Edo State, which saw the landslide victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of PDP as against APC candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu

This action seems to have irked the former Governor of Imo State so much, that he asked the President, Buhari to urgently sack all Leaders and appointees of Federal Government who are incompetent in his government by adopting the “hire and fire” mechanism to governance in order to move the nation forward and deliver the much needed dividends of democracy.

The Lawmaker said the wheel of progress of the country could better be enhanced when competent and qualified Nigerians are made to man strategic positions in the country.

Okorocha also lamented that so many people who were responsible for the formation of APC are now spectators in the party while those who were formerly in opposition parties are the ones now in strategic positions.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja while hosting members of the Integrity Group of the Non- National Working Committee of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his office at Abuja, Okorocha said there was need for discipline and high performance in the system.

He said, “I must say here that what works in most developed countries is hire and fire which brings discipline in the system. There is nothing as bad as persons who occupy government positions and are not working but are kept for sentiment basis. They should be fired to create room for those who can perform. There is nobody on earth who is Alpha and Omega, if you can’t do the job, be sure that someone can do it.

“But when you know you can’t be fired If you messed up, you tend to mess up the more. So, I suggest that our party should begin the issue of hire and fire. That is why I commend the decision to remove the leadership of APC. That is how it should go, if you can’t do the job we show you the way out. I will urge our party, the APC, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari imbibe the spirit and fire so that people can sit up and do the right thing.”

In a related development, Sen. Okorocha has been listed as part of the reconciliatory team to Ekiti state, set up to unite warring factions of the party.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC appointed a six – member reconciliation committee for the party’s Ekiti State Chapter.

The committee chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was inaugurated by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena in a statement said, apart from the Kaduna governor, other members of the committee are, House Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, Gen. Lawal Jafaru Isah (retd.), Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa (retd.) and Mr Ini Morgan who would serve as Secretary.