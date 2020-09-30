October 1: IPOB Sit At Home, To Be Or Not To Be?

By Orji Sampson

As Nigeria marks its 60th anniversary today since Independence, the nation especially those of the South Eastern States would be keen to see how the citizens will react to the “sit at home” order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, some days ago.

IPOB had through its spokesman, Emma Powerful called on Biafrans at home and in diaspora to sit at home on October 1, following alleged intelligences gathering which they said informed that some ugly events may happen on that fateful day in the country.

The call by IPOB however received several reactions from the Police, Ohaneze and State Governments in the South East either for or totally against the order.

The order by the proscribed separatist group will certainly be a focal point today especially in the South East as one wonders how civil servants, market traders and mainly farmers would react to the order.

Ebonyi State government Trumpeta gathered gave a counter order to its citizens to ignore the IPOB sit at home order and even warned the separatist group to stay clear of their States even as report credited to Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, a social cultural group claimed that nothing is wrong with the order provided it doesn’t violate the constitutional law.

In Imo, the government may not have made any comment regarding the IPOB order by activities marking the celebration of the nation’s 60th anniversary has been going smoothly with the Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma attending a thanksgiving service at the Assumpta Cathedral Church last Sunday with other activities lined up for the event which the Federal Government said will be in low-kid following effects of the COovid-19 pandemic disease outbreak.

Trumpeta meanwhile, will keenly observe how the citizens of the South East extraction acts on the IPOB order.