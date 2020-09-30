Imo Governor Relocates Imo Poly To Omuma, Home Town .Takes Another Campus To Deputy’s Amaimo Community



It has become clearer that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has taken the main campus of Imo State Polytechnic originally in Umuagwo-Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema LGA to his Omuma, home town, in Oru East LGA, if what Trumpeta stumbled into can be taken serious.

Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo-Ohaji, created by former Governor Ikedi Ohakim in 2007 had Umuagwo as the main campus before his predecessor; Senator Rochas Okorocha came to balkanize the institution to become a multi campus stationed at Ehime Mbano and Orlu LGAs.

But the coming of Uzodinma has seen the school relocated from Umuagwo to Omuma, Uzodinma’s hometown in Oru East while also extending a campus to the home town of Amaimo Ikeduru home town of his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku.

It would be recalled that Uzodinma had opted for the creation of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences named the University of Agriculture and Environmental Science, Umuagwo to be sited at Umuagwo where Imo Poly was located.

As the new varsity is getting set to commence Academic programs for next session, Trumpeta observed that Uzodinma has moved the State Polytechnic to Omuma town even as it is said that no law from the House of Assembly has given the approval for the main campus to be in his community.

In an advertorial from the institution Trumpeta witnessed online seeking for recruitment of post Rector signed by the Registrar, Mr Ann Njemanze it was written “Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma, Nigeria,” as address.

The advertorial also requested the applicants to forward their applications to the Registrar, Imo Poly, Omuma, Imo State.

It was further gathered that a faculty of the Imo Poly has been taken to Amaimo, Ikeduru, where the Deputy Governor hails from.

This newspaper however recalls that the action of Uzodinma is akin to what the former governor, Okorocha planned to execute when he attempted to relocated Imo State University Owerri, to his Ogboko, Ideato home town during his first tenure in office before outcry from Owerri zone people and Imolites stopped him.

Okorocha went further to establish Eastern Palm University, Ogboko whose ownership has turned to subject of controversy.