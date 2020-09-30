Workers in Imo Cry Out .As N3,000 Deductions For Free- Ride Begins



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A fresh round of tears and sorrow has overtaken civil servants in Imo state as their monthly salaries are being visited with deductions by the state government.

Trumpeta observation within the secretariat complex, Owerri, which houses the various ministries and parastatals, reveals that workers in the state are already in sad mood arising from the deductions said to be linked for the payment of so called “Free Ride” and snacks provided by the government.

It would be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma had few weeks ago donated not less than 30 coaster buses meant to convey the worker to offices. The buses, according to him would be free as it would convey the workers through and fro from locations to office each day.

However, barely one month after the innovation that received applause, the workers are no longer receiving what they are used to get from the state purse each month because of the deductions.

According to information available to this newspaper, not less than N3000 is to be deducted at source before payment of salaries.

Thos who have been paid for the month of September, which ended yesterday are already gnashing their teeth following the shortage in payment received.

It was learnt that many of the recipients who were surprised by the deductions are crying out stating that they workforce never bargained with the state government for the provision of the vehicles for transport where N3000 would be deducted monthly.

Others who joined in the tears of sorrow, especially junior staffers claim that the deduction will further depreciate their monthly income after the state government had earlier slashed their regular pay.

A worker with one of the ministries at the secretariat told Trumpeta under strict anonymity “We are finished. We didn’t bargain for this. I don’t mind trekking from my house in Nekede to office which I do at times N3000 deductions being experienced.

My salary has been slashed before now, again government is deducting another amount”

Others who joined to lament regretted that the Imo State Governor has reneged on his earlier words that the buses would convey workers “Free of Charge” including snacks without notification that it would be deducted at source from their salaries.

Also dejected about the deduction are private cars owners and those whose houses are near the secretariat who do not need vehicle services.

The deduction has created an air of disappointment in the minds of the workers.