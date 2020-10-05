Suspected Lunatic Beaten To State of Coma For Stealing Year Old Baby In Orji



But for the eagle eyes of residents of Orji, in Owerr North LGA of Imo State, a suspected lunatic who stay around Nkworji area would have made away with a year old baby.

Trumpeta gathered from eye witnesses account that the suspected lunatic, a man who regularly appeared in tattered cloths to indicate he was insane had been loitering the Orji neigbourhood in the past with residents believing he was a mad person until this development.

This newspaper learnt that on Sunday, the suspected mad man was spotted with a baby said to be about a year old. It surprised residents to spot the man who had been moving alone before now, carry a baby within the Nkwo Orji area. The sight raised suspicious which prompted the people to gather around him. After brief interrogation, it was discovered the baby could have been a stolen one since the insane man according to his interrogators couldn’t offer sufficient reasons of the ownership of the baby.

While the crowd gathered to witness the scene, the mother of the stolen child appeared to also watch the proceeding but was surprised to notice it was her child. The woman rushed to grab her child and started breast feeding the baby before the crowd descended heavy blows on the suspect.

According to the woman, she left for an errand but was surprised to find the insane man clutching her baby.

The suspect was pummeled to a state of coma before the crowd disappeared on the premise that he has died as a result of beating.

Efforts to get police angle to the incident proved abortive as the PPRO was not forthcoming with responses to calls.