Imo North Ikeoha Assures On Accountability, Transparency Uncommon Representation .As PDP Launches Campaign in Okigwe



By Orji Sampson/ Amaechi Chidinma

The Imo North Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial candidate, Chief Emma Okewulonu (Ikeoha) over the weekend launched his campaign in Okigwe zone, ahead Oct 31st polls.

The campaign launch which started with a visit to the palace of the traditional ruler of Ihube autonomous community, HRH Eze Iheanacho Chukwuemeka Ndukwe (Iheoma Gazuo) Agu 11 of Amagu Ihube, witnessed the convergence of party big wigs amongst whom is the PDP State party chairman who led the delegation Chief Charles Ugwu, Chief Martin Ejiogu, Hon Ray Emeana, Chief Chris Okewulonu, Chief Uche Onyeagocha, traditional rulers and other dignitaries from PDP and across party affiliation where the candidate was presented to the traditional rulers of Okigwe Local Government Area.

The campaign train of Chief Emma Okewulonu also visited several wards and markets in Okigwe Local Government Area, wards visited include, Okigwe Urban ward 1, Agbobu ward 11, Umuowa-Ibu ward, Umulolo ward and the popular Abakpa market in Okigwe local government area where they were given a warm welcome by ward leaders and party stalwarts, amidst cheers from mammoth crowd in areas visited.

Addressing the crowd at wards, visited the vibrant and outspoken senate hopeful, who hail from a humble background, from Avutu Obowo, to be precise, said his zeal to represent Okigwe zone in the senate was borne out of the passion he has for the people of Okigwe zone, and for the betterment of the zone, he said the leadership of Okigwe zone senate has been having problem of good leadership, which has thwarted development in the zone; he cited other towns like Orlu and Owerri zones which has made a headway in terms of development while Okigwe zone is still backward.

Speaking further, the retired Custom officer and estate guru, who has also made his fit in the shipping sector seized the platform to tell the people of Okigwe zone that if elected into the red chamber, he will use his wealth of experience to make sure Okigwe zone is brought to the limelight in terms of development and otherwise, he vow to ensure accountability, transparency, uncommon representation and attract viable projects into Okigwe zone, which according to him will have the first project sited in the soil of Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

Chief Emma Okewulonu, known for his philanthropist gesture towards widows and less privilege in his immediate community also assured that if given the opportunity to serve, he will attract federal presence, in Okigwe zone which will be felt by the common man, attract employment, fix roads to complement government effort and introduce amenities that will bring sigh of relief to all and sundry in Okigwe zone, he said votes given to PDP will not be in vein, but will be a breakthrough to all round development in the zone, he also promised that if elected come 31st October he will be an active member at the floor of the red chamber whose voice will be heard. In his words “I am from Avutu Obowo in Okigwe zone, I came out for senate because of the betterment of my people and the zone, each time we always have question of leadership in the zone, my people has suffered in terms of road, electricity and other infrstructure, so I say I will look towards the survival of Okigwe zone to help my people, red chamber is not for children is for matured minds.

Okigwe zone will not have a senator that dont have a voice, my traditional ruler in Avutu have blessed me and asked me to go forward for my campaign, if elected the first project will be sited in Okigwe local government area, I will make sure I attract viable projects, our roads are bad, I will fix it. I have viable companies to employ our youths, the people of Okigwe zone will not be disappointed in voting PDP” he urged.

Earlier in his speech, the PDP state chairman Engr Charles Ugwu said Chief Emma Okewulonu was brought out to vie after a thorough search, for a good candidate that will represent Okigwe zone, he described Chief Okewulonu as a man who has humility empathy and love for his people.

In their respective speeches, the traditional rulers visited said, Chief Okewulonu will be remembered in their prayers, while Sir Chidi Dike, Hon Ngozi Ogbu called on the people of Okigwe zone to support the people” democratic party come Oct 31st”.