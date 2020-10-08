Imo CP Kicks Against Attack on End SARS Protesters

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede, has condemned in strong terms attack on protesters by a police officer.

Recall that yesterday, Imo youths took to the streets of Owerri to protest the inhuman treatment meted on young men by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS in solidarity with the ongoing “End SARS” protest in Lagos.

It was gathered that a Divisional Police Officer at Orji punched a protester in the face during the protest yesterday.

This must have irked the Commissioner who quickly issued a release through the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu.

The release reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede, has condemned the unprofessional conduct by a police officer, captured in a trending video, attempting to assault some protesting citizens against alleged human rights violations by personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Imo State, today, 8th October, 2020.”

“The CP notes that the conduct displayed by the officer is not a true reflection of the ethics, standards, values and training of the Nigeria Police Force.”

“The CP, while noting that disciplinary action has already commenced against the erring officer, however observes that much as it is within the rights of the citizens to express their concerns through protest and other legitimate means, they should do so in a peaceful manner, devoid of violence and disruption of public peace and order.”

“CP Akinmoyede calls on the people of Imo State to exercise restraint and be patient with the ongoing reforms on SARS and other Tactical Squads of the Force. He reassures that the Command will fully comply with the directives of the IGP towards preventing any violation of the rights of the citizen and improving on the working relationship between the Command and residents of the State.”