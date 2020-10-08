Jeo Nwogu Joins Race For Ohaneze Ndigbo Presidency

A former Commissioner for works in Imo State, Dr Joseph Nwogu has joined the race for Ohaneze Ndigbo Presidential election which comes up soon.

Nwogu made the declaration in his Umuota, Umuhu, Ngor Okpala LGA home where he formally informed his people of his intension to lead Ndigbo.

The occasion which was used to discuss Nwogu’s political, academic, and cultural Life was attended by who-is- who in Ngor Okpala LGA across political party lines and some Joe Nwogu’s Friends.

The event was Coordinated by Olu Oha Ngor Okpala, a Socio-Cultural Group headed by Sir Dr Eustace Eke.

Nwogu used the forum to solicit the support of Ngor Okpala people, adding that although he has been accepted across Igbo Nation but he deemed it fit to first consult with his place of birth before venturing outside the State.

The former Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, said that he has enough knowledge to steer the wheels of Ohanaze having worked in its Secretariat for over Twenty years, adding that he knows what Ndigbo want in Nigerian polity and ready to serve the Igbos.

He maintained that he will make Imo State proud as the next President of Ohanaze if elected, assuring that he will remain a servant to Igbo course.

All the Speakers at the occasion assured Nwogu that Ngor Okpala will support him till the end of the exercise, which they predicted will end in his victory.

Among those present were, Bishop Okoroafor, Bar Ngozi Olehi, Prof Linus Okere, Dr Eme Njoku, Chief Emma Nwogu, Don C Okere, Dr Eustace Eke, Chief Charles Abara, Okenze Sylvester Obinna, Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu, Dr Etelberth Okere, Chief Henry Ekpe, Hon Chief Blessing Nwamerini, Hon Nkem Nwankwo, Chief Gerry Ogu, Hon Gozie Nwachukwu, Chief Val Okere, Hon Mcdonald Enwere, Hon Okey Azuonwu and others.