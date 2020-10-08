How Imo Governor Neglected Lawmakers On ISOPADEC Composition

Events surrounding the inclusion of Oru East Local Government Area into the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC have continued to unfold, especially how his LGA had persons appointed into the Board membership.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma had on Monday appointed Chairman, Managing Director and Board Members of ISOPADEC while scheduling the inauguration next day.

However, the manner appointees from Oru East LGA, where Uzodinma hails from entered the board membership has raised questions to suggest that the governor may have ignored the Imo State House of Assembly in his actions.

Feelers from the State House of Assembly have it that the State Legislature, was not carried along in the process as the proper channels that would allow inclusion of Oru East were not followed.

At first, the member representing Oru East in the Assembly had moved a motion calling for the inclusion of the LGA in ISOPADEC.

The said motion when raised on the floor of the House raised serious debate by other members, especially that from Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema LGAs.

Due to the tension generated and sensitive nature, Speaker Chiji Collins set up a committee to look into the said motion, and submit its reports and findings to the House for proper hearing and documentation.

The committee had members for Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema included.

Trumpeta however learnt that since that time, the committee was yet to submit its report for consideration and nothing presented in their report in the chambers.

While they were kept waiting for the committees report, a list was surprisingly brought before the House for screening, which the 9th House gladly approved for the Governor which led to their swearing in. In the governor’s submission has Oru East members.

It was further learnt that this development has not gone down well with majority of the Lawmakers who have resorted to grumbling over neglect of the report.

Some of the members who spoke to this Newspaper under strict anonymity said that then though oil might truly be discovered in Oru East, its inclusion in ISOPADEC should have been allowed to go through Legislative means.

“ISOPADEC was created by Law and Law come through presentation of a bill. A page was even enough for the inclusion of Oru East, rather they decided to do so by a mere resolution of a motion. Anyways, it is the Governor’s LGA, and he has done what he wanted” A Lawmaker said.