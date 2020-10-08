Imo Workers To Uzodinma On Free Bus Ride, Snacks: Take Your Buses Back, Stop Deductions On Our Salaries



Imo State Government through the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma made available to the civil service a staff bus, discordant tunes have continued to trail the provision said to be free of charge.

Our correspondent who was at the secretariat overheard the workers rejecting the free ride and snacks served for free.

From what Trumpeta observed the workers have started lamenting the deduction on their salaries after Uzodinma had promised it was going to be free of charge.

It would be recalled that Uzodinma had last month doled out buses to move the workers through and fro their homes to offices on workdays.

Observations by our correspondent has it that the rate workers thronged to use the free bus has reduced following discoveries that their monies were to be deducted from the monthly salaries paid to them.

After the bus donation, workers started using the vehicles until deductions on their salaries commenced at the end of month of September.

Irked by the development, the workforce are asking government to withdraw the buses and allow them undergo the initial process of public transport.

The workers there have started rejecting the morning snacks and free ride. They are crying to the Governor asking to withdraw the staff buses so that they can come to work on their own.

Even the snacks, they now saying no to it. Some of the aggrieved workers complained that there are intending plans by Government to subcharged them for this free ride and snacks.

The number of workers entering the staff bus have reduced still Tuesday. The workers as we gathered have vowed that from next month no one will enter the staff bus again because they have discovered that it is a Greek gift.