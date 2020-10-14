Imo Governor’s Reception: You Have No Shame, Group Tells Owerri Zone APC Leaders.



Coalition of Owerri Zone Socio-Cultural Organizations (COZSO) has told the convener of the infamous Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum, OZOPOLF, Chief Charles Amadi to save his children from a gene and history of serial betrayal, untrustworthiness and greed because the stigma of his betrayal of Owerri people during leadership of OZOPOLF shall follow his family forever.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the Secretary of Olu Owerri, Barr Sylvester Nwogu and his Maka Odinma Owerri Zone counterpart, Nze Charles Nkwocha, the coalition wondered why any Owerri man should be rejoicing that its turn to govern the state was fraudulently truncated by and Orlu man after his zone has taken a short at the governorship for eighteen (18) years and Okigwe, four (4) years.

According to the communiqué, “after twenty years that Orlu and Okigwe held sway at the governorship through their sons namely, Chief Achike Udenwa, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Chief Rochas Okorocha, Imo people were desirous of to return the State to the zoning and rotational arrangement that began in 1976. They came out in large numbers in 2019 to vote for an Owerri son, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as their Governor.

By Ihedioha’s election, Imo has put the agitation against marginalization to a final rest and that ushered in an atmosphere of unity, love and development in the entire landscape of Imo State.

Before the legal ambush by Governor Hope Uzodinma, Imo roads, civil service, pensioners, other infrastructure and governance institutions received attention that even those who were hitherto opposed to Ihedioha spoke out that Imo is back to its former glory, the era of Dee Sam Mbakwe of blessed memory.

While Imo people are yet to come to terms with what happened on January 14th, some Owerri sons who will still come out one day to seek the support of the people they are now laughing at, started jumping up and down to receive Hope Uzodinma as their hero and Messiah in Owerri soil.

To us, Charles Amadi and his co hots are attempting to desecrate our land and they will incur the rots of our ancestors, very soon.

We vehemently reject this naked dance by a few self serving merchants and urged the generality of people of Owerri zone as well as all lovers of good governance in Imo State to take note of these characters.