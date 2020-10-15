Ibe Holds Wake In Honor of Late Mother

By Amaechi Kingsley

As the family of Chief Ibe Franklin Oledinma (Ohamadike Istanbul) was thrown into mourning following the death of their mother and grandmother late Ezinne Patricia Akumawulaotu Oledinma on the 20th of April, 2020, friends, business associates and eminent personalities from all walks of life last Saturday 10th of October, 2020, gathered GT Lounge Mecidiyekoy, Istanbul venue of the wake keep held in honor of the late matriarch.

Pastor of Redeem Christian Church Istanbul, Pastor Olagoke Ajayi in a sermon noted that death is inevitable for everyone on earth and admonish all to renew their relationship with Jesus Christ. While urging guests at the event to examine and re-dedicate their lives in Christ Jesus, the pastor explained that the opportunity to decide where they spend eternity is now as he prayed that every individual who came to condole with the family of Chief Ibe Franklin Oledinma will make the right decision.

In his remark, Chairman of Mbaise Union Turkey, honorable Chinonso Ohanaga condoled with the family for their loss and advised all to change their perception towards life with love for one another. He stated that it is a celebration of life for late Ezinne Patricia pointing out that she lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

President of Nigeria Community Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh in his address extended the condolence of Nigeria Community in Turkey to Chief Ibe and family. He advised the family to seek solace in God as he ceased the opportunity to appreciate Chief Ibe Franklin Oledinma (Ohamadike) for his continuous support to members whenever the call arises.

Representatives and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who put up an enthusiastic show with appreciation from audience, expressed their love for the son of late Ezinne Patricia as they condoled with the family and assured their support.

Chief Ibe Franklin Oledinma, an international business mogul who doubles as the vice Chairman of Mbaise Union Turkey is the last child of his mother among 8 children. He said his mother Ezinne Patricia Akumawulaotu Oledinma died at the age of Eighty-eight (88) and will be laid to rest on the 30th of October, 2020 at her husband’s compound in Amakpaka Nnarambia, Ahiazu Mbaise, Imo state.

Chief Ibe gave brief account of his humble beginning stating that his mother, Late Ezinne Patricia was always encouraging and praying for him. He added that there is no greater love than the one his mother showed him while alive. He went further to describe his late mother as loving and caring. “My mother is one in a million, she lived a life worthy of emulation, she was a renowned Christian mother who thought her children the way of God” Chief Ibe stated.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and thanked all who came to extend their condolence in his time of grieve, this he attributes to the love they have for him and his family.

In a separate remark, a close associate of (Ohamadike), Chief Emmanuel Madu an Aboh Mbaise born entrepreneur, described the late matriarch as a good mother, who lived a life worthy of emulate, he added that she will be greatly missed but prayed the family find the fortitude to bare their irreplaceable loss.