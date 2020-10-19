Ikeoha Campaign : Ehime, Isiala Mbano Collapse into PDP As Okewulonu Waxes Stronger



The entire political wards in Ehime and Isiala Mbano have emptied into Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Ikeoha campaign organization moved its train to these local governments.

At Isiala Mbano, the massive turn out which include the youths, men, women and the royal fathers pledged unequivocal support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and assured that the local government will record block votes for PDP.

The people became more receptive when the PDP candidate informed them that his late mother was a bonafide daughter of Isiala Mbano.

The rally at Umunkwo and Amuzari wards, the wards of two key stakeholders of Ikeoha campaign organization, turned to a cannival of sort as the communities received the campaign train with pomp and celebration.

At Umunkwo, the home ward of the Director General, Ikeoha Campaign Organization, Chief Sir Stanley Ekezie (Akajimba), the celebration was amidst commitment from the people to cast 100 percent votes for PDP.

At Ararume’s ward, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, the PDP senatorial candidate, described the former senator as a great son of Okigwe zone and promised the people that he will continue where he stopped and urged the people to vote for him.

The State Party Chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu, the PDP Okigwe zonal chairman, Chief Chidi Dike, State Organizing secretary, Nze Law Biaduo are among the party executives that were on hand to tell the people that Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu is the right man for the job.

Ehime Mbano was not different as the first port of call was the palace the Ehime Mbano Chairman of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Eze Emmanuel Ibechi, where Chief Emmanuel Okechukwu received royal blessing from the royal fathers.

The train moved to the wards where massive mobilization was done by Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji, the PDP Ehime Mbano Party Chairman, a prominent party leader. Dr Darlinton Akukwu, Hon Godwin Duru, Dr. Emeka Iregbu and other party stakeholders and members of Ikeoha campaign Council.

Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji while addressing the people, called on them to ensure they are not deceived by those who have nothing to offer.

He urged the people of Ehime Mbano and Nsu in particular, to extend the support they gave to him during his election to Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu

He said that the PDP senatorial candidate has enormous capacity to improve the quality of lives of the people through effective legislation.

The Director General of the campaign organization, Sir Stanley Ekezie, described Nsu for Nsu project propagated by a selfish few as a ruse.

He wondered why they were not talking about Nsu-for-Nsu before election, noting that such proponents will disappear to Abuja after the election.

He called on the people to vote for Chief Ikeoha.

The PDP candidate promised to liaise with relevant federal government agencies to build roads, create employment and attract infrastructural development.

He told the people of Ehime Mbano that senatorial representation is serious business that cannot be left in the hand of a PA.

He assured of his determination to offer quality and effective representation if voted to power.