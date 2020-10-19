Tension in Isiozi-Akah, As Njaba Community Protest Against Impostor Claiming Ezeship Title



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

For what would have lead to killing of lives and destruction of property, the people of Isiozi Akah in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state, have embarked on a peaceful protest to register their grievances to the relevant authorities in the state.

Apparently irked by the turn of events, people of the said community in Njaba council turned out en mass to protest against one Barr Victor Ijeoma who they alleged is not their traditional ruler and will never be who they accused has been parading himself as the traditional ruler of the community.

Speaking at the Njaba Local government area headquarters, Nnenasaa, and other places visited during the protest, Barr Innocent Nwachukwu who spoke on behalf of the community said that the people of Isiozi Akah Autonomous Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State hereby wish to draw the attention of the Governor Hope Uzodinma to the alleged unbecoming actions of one Barr Victor Ijeoma who claims to be the Eze of the Community.

He stated further furtherance to this false, the accused has been going about causing breach of peace. He was also accused of certain acts related to intimidation of the members of the community and the Isiozi-Akah Development Union Executive particularly the (President General Engr .Ifeanyi Iwuchukwu and Secretary General Mr. Dennis Emekosim).

They also noted that the last administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha made a blanket cancellation of all Certificate of recognition issued from 1st of January ,2019 following the public outcry the process attracted and coupled with the fact that most of the affected Communities have pending Court cases.

He also said that the Union Leadership, the Abroad Assembly of the community and entire people of the community decided to conduct a fresh election that will be free and fair. “However this particular Barr. Victor Ijeoma who is a candidate started threatening Town Union Leadership and causing trouble in the community”.

“it is suspected that issues related to the this led to the death of the secretary (Mr . Dennis Emekosim) died .He is still in the mortuary”.

According to the speaker of the protesting group, on 5th June, 2020, some suspected hoodlums believed to be with dangerous weapons allegedly invaded the residence of the President General at odd hours but met his absence.

The Isiuzo Akah used the opportunity to make a distress call to the governor for his timely intervention before breakdown of law and order.

“We place reliance on the person of your Excellency knowing your intention to bring good governance, peace, progress and stability in the Communities and in our dear state”.