Mbaitoli Town Union PGs Plan Reception For Respected .Sons, Daughters, Others .Leo Stan, Ohiri, Madumere, Onyekanma To Receive Awards



On Saturday, January 2, 2020, all roads will lead to Nwaorieubi as the foundation of Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, shakes to the ground with its citizens trooping out in their numbers to host and honour some of its prominent sons, daughters and wives who have made marks in their various chosen careers.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, this epic Grand Reception will take place at the Mbaitoli LGA Headquarter field in Nwaorieubim, from 10am.

The Tumultuous Reception and Award ceremony is organized by the Town Union President Generals in Mbaitoli LGA led by Chief Vincon Uwakwe Uwandu.

According to the Organizers, Mbaitoli LGA is brimming with many accomplished sons and daughters, but will honour others in subsequent Receptions ahead.

Among those to be honoured in January 2,2021 include Eze Agunwa Ohiri, Hon Justice Ngozi Opara (Rtd), Computer Mogul, Chief Leo Stan Eke, His Excellency Prince Eze Madumere, Major General Sunday Chikwe(Rtd), Hon Henry Nwawuba, Hon Okey Onyekanma, Air Comodore Felix Uwakwara, Bishop Chukwuma Opara, Major-General Nicholas Rojars, Major-General Emeka Onumajuru, Eze (Bar) EDN Uwandu, Bishop Chuka Ekemam, Bar Julius Onyenucheya, Justice Eveline Anyadike, Hon JCM Durueke, and Barr Abed Anyadike.

Others include Mrs Ijeoma Eronini, Hon Eugene Onyeji, Hon Victor Ndunagu, Hon Isreal Nnataraonye, Bar Chuks Ekomaru, Eze Michael Ekeruo, Rev Engr Michael Arimanwa, Hon Calistus Ekenze,

Prof Steve Nwokocha, Mr Phillip Odozor, Bishop Phillip Oparaejiaku, Chief Issac Uhuegbulem, Chief Basil Onuoha, Hon Onyema Nwachukwu, Hon Osita Opara, Hon Uche Nwole, Evans Ewurum, Justice Chino Egbunine, Hon Chief Moses Anuforo and Others.

Meanwhile, the Interim Management Chairman IMC of Mbaitoli LGA, Hon John Eke has commended the Town Union President Generals for initiating this historic event that will remain evergreen in the annals of Mbaitoli LGA history, and called on all Mbaitoli people, devoid of party leanings, to support the organizers of the Event.

Trumpeta learnt that the Awardees were selected across all the communities in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State. Trumpeta learnt that the Awardees are already preparing for this Historic Event that is bound to unite and take Mbaitoli to higher realm.