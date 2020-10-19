EndSARS Protest Grounds Owerri .Demonstrators Block Roads .May Spread To 27 LGAs of Imo .Govt Officials Go Into Hiding



By Tochi Onyeubi and Okey Alozie

It was a nightmarish experience for residents, commuters in Owerri and environs on Monday as the Imo State capital was locked down due to various brands of protests.

An early traffic gridlock which forced vehicles and road users to standstill was observed Monday morning when Pro EndSARS protesters resumed demonstration on the major streets in Owerri.

Similarly, while the EndSARS group were on with their “operation occupation of the major roads” leading into the heart of the city, people of Nekede and Ihiagwa in Owerri West LGA, stormed the Naze Aba road junction to take hold of the ever busy road.

The EndSARS protestors were part of the rare of the moment sweeping across the country.

For Nekede and Ihiagwa residents, the poor state of the road which houses three Federal institutions; Fed Poly Nekede, Federal University of Technology, Owerri and Police Training School, Nekede has remained a no go area for road users especially now the rains are on.

Irked by the poor state and indifference approach of government at all levels, the residents trooped out en mass to protest. The barricade of the roads stopped vehicular movements in and around the time forcing people to abandon their vehicles for trekking.

In the process, commercial activities were shut down while vehicles searched for available routes to get off the traffic in the town.

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that the protests have spread to other parts of the State. The aggrieved youths in Imo State have spread the protest to the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Our reporter observed youths in the 305 political wards of Imo State have started showing their own grievances against the State government.

The youths were physically spotted on Monday at different LGAs carrying placards and chanting war songs at the various village squares.

The protests which started last week have now escalated as government officials both those at the state and local government areas are said to gone into hiding to save their lives.

The religious groups and other concerned citizens have also joined the protest since Monday.