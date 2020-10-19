Ejiogu Condemns Police Brutality, Commends Youths For Peaceful Demonstration



A member of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Phillip Ejiogu has condemned in its entirety every act of Police Brutality, saying that such behavior is not welcome from any Security Agency, especially in a developed world with Democratic system in operation.

Speaking in Owerri, the Youthful Lawmaker representing Owerri North Constituency in the Imo Legislature commended youths of Nigeria for pouring out on the streets to express themselves in a most peaceful manner ever.

He however warned that the youths should eschew any influence that will bring violence into whatever they are doing as that will be counterproductive, adding that peaceful Advocating is the panacea to all problems.

The Chairman on Education Committee in the House said that time is now ripe for Nigeria to Reform the Police to act as the protector of the citizens and not as enemy of the masses, adding that Police should be the catalyst for peace in protecting lives and property of the citizens.

The Emekuku born politician of PDP extraction maintained that with a reformed police that is patient and friendly to the populace, insecurity would be curbed in Nigeria as the citizens will be free to interact with police and give them useful information on how to confront criminals and burst crimes.

Ejiogu who said he was a victim of Police Brutality disclosed that although there are criminal elements in every society, but he advised that Fishing out criminals should be handled with tact and professionally so that the innocents do not suffer for nothing they don’t know about.

“I was a victim of police Brutality and that is why I support the youths on this Nation-wide Demonstration across the country. I however advise them to adopt the most peaceful way by not going violent” Ejiogu said.

One of the youngest member of the present Imo House of Assembly explained that Nigerian Security Personnel should protect the innocent youths and professionally corner the criminals, because the hope of Nigeria depends on her Youths.