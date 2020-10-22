Owerri Zone APC Leadership Tussle: Peace Returning As Selected Leaders Meet .If My Speed Has Caused Disaffection In The Zone, Please Forgive Me, Say Chalvon



,Apologies To APC In The Zone

On Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Country Home of Prince Alex Mbata at Ulakwo, Owerri North LGA of Imo State, critical leaders of Owerri Senatorial District of APC met to discuss a way forward. Since the emergence of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma as Executive Governor of Imo State, the leadership structure of the zone has been in disarray. Some leaders in the zone lay claim to headship of leadership of the zone which has caused great disaffection in the zone.

In a bid to entrench a well coordinated and people’s oriented leadership in the zone, a meeting of the zone was convened which had the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku in attendance. At what you should be described as ‘Ulakwo Peace Mission’, critical leaders present noted that the disharmony which engulfed the zone since the inception of present administration is caused by selfishness and inordinate ambition of few leaders in the zone. The leaders with one voice condemned gossiping, name dropping and back bitting which has been a trademark of some leaders in the zone.

Prof. Placid Njoku, the Deputy Governor of Imo State appealled for peace and unity in the zone. Prof. Njoku who didn’t want to overemphasize the need for peace within the leadership circle in Owerri Senatorial District of APC said that its only with unity of purpose and peace that great potentials which abound in the zone will be maximised and which will in turn bring the much needed democratic dividends to the great people of Owerri

Zone. Chief Martin Agbaso did not mince words as he outrightly condemned the attitude of those whom he addressed as “overzealous leaders” in the zone. He asked such persons to desist from presenting some leaders before the governor as his enemies. Chief Agbaso frowned at the extent some mischief makers have gone to malign others before the executive governor of the state and warned them to refrain from such acts as Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma is a friend to all who does not listen to unfounded gossips.

Dr. Uzoma Obiyo in his submission called for a good frame work to enable the leadership put in its right perspective. As a pivot upon which other arms leans on, Dr. Obiyo reiterated that only working document with defined purpose and leadership will bring the much needed peace which has eluded the zone since inception of this administration. Chief Charles Amadi aka Charvon remorsefully pleaded for forgiveness from the people and leaders of Owerri Zone. In the words of Chief Charvon, “if my speed has caused disaffection in the zone, please forgive me. I have learnt my lessons and henceforth, will be in the same page with all the leaders of the zone”.

Notable leaders that attended the meeting include; Prof. Placid Njoku, Prince Eze Madumere, Mrs. Ada Okwuonu, Chief Martin Agbaso, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, Rt. Hon. Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu, Prince Victor Muruako, Dr. TOE Ekechi, Chief Charles Amadi, Chief Hilary Ekeh, Chief Henry Njoku, Hon. Jasper Azuatalam, Barr. Chima Anozie, Prince Alex Mbata, amongst others.

Highlight of the meeting was unification, dancing and drinking from the same cup between two brothers from the same LGA, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo and Chief Charles Amadi.