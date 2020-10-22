Okigwe Zone Senate Election May Not Hold As INEC Meets On State of Nation



Indications are that the Senatorial election for Okigwe zone, Imo State, billed for Saturday October 31, 2020 may be shifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, INEC top officials are said to have called for meeting to deliberate about the Okigwe Senate election, and other ones across the Nation.

It was learnt that the security issue across the country may dominate the meeting.

Trumpeta learnt that if the security situation in the country does not improve INEC may postpone the election as it may be difficult to transport some of the sensitive materials to conduct the election.

INEC is also said be concerned with security of its staff, as exposing them to harm when there is still tension in the country is not advisable.

Trumpeta was told that with the curfew in Imo State, it may not be possible for electorate to come out to cast their votes for their chosen candidates.

“Apart from the tensed situation at the Federal capital Abuja from where the sensitive materials for the election will come from, there is curfew in Imo State, which has restricted movement, and bound to affect voters turn out” Trumpeta was told.

Meanwhile, political parties participating in the election have been campaigning vigorously for the October 31,2020 date, and a change in date will certainly affect their strategies and logistics.

“What we want is an election to fill the Okigwe Senate seat that has been lying open since the death of Uwajumogu. But if the election will not hold due to security reason we have no option to remain patient”. Chief Paschal Ndumele from Anara, Isiala Mbano LGA told our Reporter.