Aftermath Of ENDSARS: Lawmaker Sues For Peace, As Ehime Mbano LGA Count Loses



By Onyekachi Eze

As the agitation by Nigerian youths against police brutality, harassment and end to the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, lingers, the effects are enormous.

Among the affected places of the protest was the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, of Imo State, where the Divisional Police Headquarters, and the LGA office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were set in flames.

The Local Government Secretariat was also reportedly looted on the process.

It would be recalled that few weeks ago, the Country was in crisis over the activities of SARS operatives and police extortion, thereby leading to massive revolt by the Youths who called for #ENDSARS, and advocated for effective police reform.

However, in the cause of the protest, lives were lost, and property destroyed.

Against this backdrop, in his continued efforts in restoring peace and normalcy in his LGA, the Member representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Emeka Nduka has called for calm and oneness.

Hon. Nduka in a media parley with Trumpeta Correspondent over the weekend, sued for peace among the Youths of Ehime Mbano LGA.

He stated that the motive for their protest worth it, especially when it has to do with human rights infringement, harassment and extortion.

The Lawmaker expressed optimism that by now, Government at all levels and the authorities have taken note of their (youths) plights and requests.

To this end, he pleaded that they sheath their swords and watch those in authority and the Leaders address their demands, step by step.

He stressed that continued destruction of their assets would enhance delay in community development, which he said are underway.

Meanwhile, Hon. Nduka, who doubles as the Deputy Majority Leader in IMHA, while recounting the level of damages recorded in the LGA opined that it will take a reasonable amount of money to rehabilitate the destroyed structures.

Similarly, he affirmed that Ehime Mbano LGA is not known for being volatile in nature, but promised that whatever reason that led to the unrest and destructions will be holistically looked into and adequately settled.

Hence, he solicited for understanding between the Government and the aggrieved youths in ensuring that a long lasting peace returns everywhere, and businesses returned for better.