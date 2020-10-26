Aftermath of 12 Hour Curfew: Tension in Owerri Over Fear of Attack On Prison, Govt House Premises .Security Agencies Block Roads As Motorists Suffer Traffic Gridlock



Despite the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma expressing satisfaction that tension has eased, Trumpeta can reveal that a peace of the graveyard is still pervading the State.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the EndSARS protests that turned into a rampage by protesting youths, bloody scenes were experienced in some parts of the state, where lives were lost and property destroyed, prompting the state government to declare a 24-hour curfew.

However, after three days of the curfew, the governor relaxed it to 12 hours. But its relaxation hasn’t brought complete calm as security agencies and residents still live in the fear of the unknown.

Trumpeta can reveal that the tension pervading the state at the moment is weaved around the fear that two major institutions in the state; the Government House Owerri and the main Correctional Centre (Owerri Prisons) have been barricaded by security agencies.

Unlike other areas of the State, which have been traffic free to road users, the roads connecting these establishments have been completely blocked for passers-by

Trumpeta noticed that no vehicle was allowed from the prison end of Okigwe road to Government House, Whetheral Road/Bank road Roundabout that connects these sensitive government locations.

It was gathered that the blocking of the road by security agencies may not be unconnected to the fears that uprising may continue with the relaxation of the curfew to 12 hours.

Our reporters noticed that no vehicle except those of security agencies are allowed to use the affected roads fueling further fears that suspicion of attack was imminent.

The closure of the roads have increased traffic in Owerri metropolis as motorists get trapped in adjoining streets and roads trying to find exit routes.

Imo is one of the states that experiences human loses and lost of property when protesters went wild during the protest.