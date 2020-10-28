Imo Workers: Things Are Getting Worse For Us Under Uzodinma ….Reasons Why Imo Labour Unions Are Against Govt Emerge …. See Details of The 14-Day Ultimatum

After handing a warning signal a week ago, the organized labour in Imo State has moved against the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Apparently aggrieved over the manner he has been handling certain issues that affect the workforce and non adherence to their demands, the unions issued an Ultimatum.

Recall that Trumpeta had exclusively revealed about the Ultimatum when the Trade Unions wrote to the governor on it two weeks ago.

In a letter signed by Comrade Austin Chilakpu, NLC State Chairman, Comrade Nkim Tangban, Chairman, TUC, Comrade Aloy Iwuanyanwu, State Chairman,JNC alongside their secretaries Comrades Ken Onwuemeodo, Christ Arungwa and Uche Anyanwu respectively, the workers’ body blamed non payment, staggered payment and under payment of Imo workers salaries since February 2020 to date.

Also included in the grouse of the organized labour to issue the Ultimatum is the non payment and staggered payment and under payment of Imo pensioners since February 2020 till date.

Trumpeta also learnt that the demand for immediate conclusion of the #30,000 national minimum wage negotiating and its immediate implementation forms another part of the agitation.

The leadership of the organized labour who disclosed that their 14-day Ultimatum began yesterday, 28th October 2020, ends November 6th 2020 came up since the governor failed to utilize the necessary cooperation it has given to the state government.

According to the Organized Labour, “…since February till date instead of things improving it continues to get worse. Labour leaders have been captioned various names for their patience. We cannot continue to fold our arms in a situation where by some few workers will receive salaries while others will not. Some few pensioners will receive their pensions while others will not. This is becoming a tradition in the state now”

Adding further to their lamentation, the Organized Labour states ” Imo State is an oil producing state and as such have no reason to be the last to implement minimum wage. Labour leaders have no other reason to give to Imo Workers and pensioners why they are not receiving their salaries and pensions”

stin Ugoh Emerges NITP National Secretary