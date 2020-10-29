Financial Extortion in Schools Imo Govt to investigate principals Head teachers



By Okey Alozie

The Principals and Head Teachers Imo State who allegedly got involved in the collection of illegal fees will be properly investigated by Government and be dismissed if found guilty.

Report has it that some Principals and Headmasters dared the State Government by refusing to obey the directives that nobody should collect any levy or fee from students and pupils.

Trumpeta gathered that a good number of schools have been listed as places to be visited for the investigation of the alleged extortion and illegal collection of school fees.

In Owerri zone the worst hit is said to be Owerri Urban Development Secondary School and Owerri Comprehensive Secondary School near Amawusa (Douglas road) Owerri.

It was alleged that school principals are into extortion of money from new comers especially J.S.S.1 Students and those coming in from other schools students.

Report has it that some school authorities collect as much as N500 as PTA money and N400 as maintenance money, N600 as handwork and other sundry fees.

The school principals as we also gathered charge large amount of money from those that registered for external examination.

The Commissioner for Education Imo State, Prof. BTO Ikeagwuoha was informed about this development when he visited some schools recently for fact findings

Just last week Prof. B.T.O Ikeagwuoha the Commissioner for Education got the ugly report on the financial extortion going on in schools.

This time, students were said to have paid for miracle centers as organized by some principals.

During the 2020 WAEC some schools were said to have been involved in such malpractices and the Commissioners did not waste time in sanctioning them.

As it stands now, the Principals and the Headmasters found guilty of collection of illegal fees and extortion of money from students and pupils will be prosecuted as we gathered.

Another information has it that schools have been directed to start first term Academic work by second week of November 2020.