“Alanazunwa” Celebrates Octogenarian Dad

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a moment of wild celebration in the household of an elderstatesman, and a disciplinarian, Chief Prince C. C. Okam, of Anambra State, as he marked his eightieth (80th) birthday anniversary.

It was celebrated last Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Not only that the colorful event recorded the presence of creme de la creme from all walks of life, it was a day, family, friends and associates of the Okam’s converged to give thanks to God for the gift of life granted upon the Iroko of the Okam family.

While the birthday bash lasted, one of the sons of the celebrant, Prince Ekene Rowland Okam added glamour to the entire atmosphere, thereby registering his ecstatic jolly lifestyle.

Prince Ekene Rowland, popularly known as “Alanazunwa” is the Chief Executive Officer of Erokam Empire Ltd, and Erokam Empire Records, an Internationally recognized brand.

The youth friendly humanist in a birthday wish for his father, prayed for more good health, peace and longevity.