Panic In Imo Community over Exhumed Corpse of Ex -Councillor

Confussion has taken over Amucha Community in Njaba LGA of Imo state following the decision of the family members to exhume corpse of a man who was buried three weeks.

According to reports accompanied by video evidence, another round of what appears to be wonders of the season has occurred in Umuorji Village, Amucha Ancient Kingdom of Njaba when a buried dead man was exhumed.

Trumpeta learnt that one man who died since last year, named Damian Onyereri a former Councillor of the Njaba Legislative Council (2000-2003) during the Achike Udenwa era was kept in the morgue for several months until he was secretly buried by the wife few weeks ago.

This paper further obtained from some members of the Community that the deceased had been in the mortuary because of reported disagreement the surviving wife and other family members had concerning dispute, before the process commenced.

However, it was alleged that the deceased had arranged with one man (names withheld) said to be at large to have buried the man somewhere not in their father’s land. Trumpeta was informed it was the land bought by the man that caused trouble.

The family members caught up with the deceased wife who allegedly showed them where the late husband was buried.

Trumpeta further learnt that when the body was exhumed, it looked fresh and unconfirmed source disclosed that he even breathed which caused a stir to the witnesses.

The corpse was later taken to their family land for another burial. People of the Community are uncomfortable over the development.