ADC PARTY REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR NIGERIAN YOUTHS ..They are Pivotal to Nation Building – Andyson



By Orji Sampson

The Imo staet Chairman of African Democratic Congress Party, Engr Andyson Obani has described Nigerian Youths as the most industrious, talented & resourceful personnel’s across the globe.

Engr Obani noted that classifying them lazy could only reawaken their consciousness and trigger quest for good governance.

In a chart with Trumpeta over the weekend, the Imo ADC Party Chairman said;

“ Our national building and a SUPPER-NIGERIA will be unrealistic without the youths: the driving force and the pivot for a new Nigeria.

“ Their yearnings for Radical Transparency, youth participation, true federalism, rule of law, endsars brutality among others are long overdue.

“Marginalization of youths, poor welfare to civil servants, unrealistic national budgeting as well as low human capacity development always yield to negative growth and low GDP.

“All these demand from the youth should neither be politicize nor swept under the carpet as usual. These request has been in tandem with the cardinal objectives of ADC Party.

“We are more concerned on the type of country the youths will inherit. If we really belive them as future leaders, they should be groomed towards it as deputies/assistants in our MDA’s.

Youths should be carried along during constituency projects by legislators. They should be allowed 50% stake at 3rd tier government; thereby creating more opportunities for growth and stability.

Hon Andyson Obani continued;

“The leadership of our great party ADC had long declared solidarity with Nigerian youths, called on the federal government to immediately set machinery in motion to ensure their demands are genuinely met”. He Futher adviced fellow youths to think out of box and choose the “Most credible Alternative” political force with national spread outside APC and PDP.

“A platform through which their aspirations and demands will be deligently met.

He maintained that African Democratic Congress ADC, is youth friendly noting that all their federal, state legislators are youths.

“The youngest House of Assembly member in Nigeria today is from ADC Party.

ADC sponsors youths for elective positions & also entrust them with 40% party leadership positions. He said, ” Arise Nigerian youth!! , avoid been used as agents of political manipulations”. When You conduct elections for INEC as adhoc staff and aid politicians with fictitious results, you have already mortgaged our future.

The politician that benefited from your careless act will later impoverish us, let’s desist from acts that will jeopardize our struggles for emancipation. Let’s stand by the truth: Nigeria will be better again!!, he concluded.