Imo Commissioner For Education, Ikeagwuoha Opens up On Appointment of Nwanebo As Ag. Executive Secretary SEMB

Says She Is The Best Among Equals. Insist That Those Involved In Irregularities Must Be Punished

BY OKEY ALOZIE

The Commissioner for Education, Prof B.T.O Ikeagwuoha has debunked the news which was Published by Nigerian News Point Monday November 2, 2020 Edition which alleged that there was irregularity in the appointment of Dr Mrs The Thecla Adaugo Nwanebo as the acting Executive Secretary of Imo State Secondary Education Management Board.

The in a chat with Journalist on Monday in his office declared that due process was followed in the appointment contrary to what was writing in the newspaper.

He described the publication as the work of those who planned to take over the Executive Secretary of S.E.M.B by all means.

In his words “The Negative Publication was Sponsored by desperados and we are not afraid of them,

Many of them were invited by the panel set up review the activities of the board”. Speaking further, the Commissioner said most of those indicted will be sacked while others will be force to refund money to the government adding that the investigation is not yet ended.

He revealed that the Ministry will surely live up to the expectation of the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma.

He declared that operation show your certificate will expose every staff, Teacher and Principal.

Continuing, the Commissioner disclosed that staff Audit and Verification will Commence soonest and every staff, Principal and Teacher must bring Birth Certificate, First School Living Certificate (FSLC) and other requirements that are very important.

He also said that Downsizing and Rightsizing of worker is Eminent as it is expected that those their FSLC in 1960s is assumed to have done that at the age of 1-12 years.

He maintained that with the arrangement so far, the government will know those who took their FSLC at the age of 5″ he concluded.

Meanwhile Members of ANCOPSS who believe in integrity have supported the appointment of Dr Chinelo Adaugo Nwanebo as the new Boss of S.E.M.B.

The Principal and the Teachers interviewed by our reporter gave kudos to the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma and Commissioner for Education Prof B.T.O. Ikeagwuoha for making the right choice.

They said that her appointment is a right step taken in a right direction as the new S.E.M.B will bring positive change in the system.

Information available to our newsdesk revealed that most of the Senior staff and Directors have Certificate issue one way or the other. There were series of interviews and Exams taken to get the best hand as we were told.

At the end of the Exams and interviews Nwanebo emerged as the best. Nwanebo as we further gathered has made some significant achievement since she was appointed as AG Executive Secretary S.E.M.B few days ago.

Today, Teachers are rejoicing that submission of forms are now free as extortion has now become things of the past.

Morning Prayer is now taken very serious moreover, the period of Intimidation has gone.

When contacted Dr Adaugo said she will put in her best to move the Board forward.

She promised not to use her position to witch Hunt anybody in the system adding that everybody involved in the system must be carried along.

Investigation report revealed that Nwanebo has a clean record more than more than other directors. Even those in the Ministry who wanted to take the position of Executive Secretary failed the screening exercise.