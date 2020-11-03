NAF Inaugurates Coordinators for Community Service in Ahizu Mbaize

Tunji Adedeji

Founder and Chairman of Nduka Anyanwu Foundation (NAF) Chief. Nduka Anyanwu has inaugurated Coordinators in all electoral wards for Community Service and to provide information, referral and supportive services to the people of Ahiazu LGA,Imo State.

The Coordinators, cut across the council wards would act as the eyes of the Non Governmental Organization in various wards.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony yesterday, Chief Nduka Anyanwu, NAF boss described the foundation as a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization dedicated to transforming the society by reorienting values for authentic human development.

Anyanwu who hail from Okirikama Umuokirika Ahiazu Mbaize LGA of Imo State while reacting on the End SARS Protest said Nigeria leaders must find a way of carrying the youths along by guaranteeing quality education, training, orientation and empowerment.

.He enjoined youths to align themselves with positive leaders and ensure active participation in politics and other positive ventures.

According to the youthful philanthropist, “we provide social influencers, business owners and future leaders with quality training to develop their skills to be exceptional and change agents.”

“NAF focuses on people and believe in authentic human development to serve as change agent in the society.

The Chairman reminded the first group of volunteers that being a coordinator entails that one could help any group of people in need such as children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, among others around the area.

He said ,”Through these team of coordinators, the foundation staff can helps coordinate a wide range of activities such as delivering loans ,scholarship, training, orientation and gifts to patients at a local hospital, teaching computer skills to the youths and women.

He said the Foundation, is a platform through which he empowers the youth, adding that he centered his philanthropic gesture on youths.