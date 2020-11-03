Award of Awo-Omamma/Okwudor Road: Uzodinma Gets Accolade .As Nyerere Lauds Governor



By Onyekachi Eze

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna, has extolled the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for the recent award of Awo-Omamma/Okwudor Road, to one of the best Chinese construction firms; Henan D.R, citing the act as a laudable move.

Nze Ogbonna expressed overwhelming joy on the awarded road, adding that it will not only boost socio-economic activities within the area, but a link road between Oru East and Njaba LGAs.

He said the Governor has an eye for sustainable development, hence the necessity of trying to reconstruct the road which he said, other successive Governments had failed to do.

The Oru East boss heaved a sigh of relief that in the next 18months, the ever busy Awo-Omamma/Okwudor road would experience a superb asphalting with good drainage system on both sides.

More so, Ogbonna maintained that God sent Senator Uzodinma to wipe away tears of mal-administration from the eyes of Ndi Imo, recalling that all his projects have remained people oriented.

He further lauded the Oru East born Governor for always hearkening to the plights of the masses, giving instance with the just concluded ENDSARS protest, where he believed the Governor handled the Imo case tenaciously, and on the masses side.

“He is a Leader who thinks out something big and better for the State. Governance is all encompassing, and that is what Governor Hope Uzodinma is out to do”, Nyerere Ogbonna asserted.

Ogbonna called for support for the Governor to enable him realize all his lofty dreams for the overall interest of the State.

“All that the Governor needed at this time is total support. Attacking him negatively through propaganda can only slow down the pace of development. Let all hands be on deck”.

Furthermore, he thanked Uzodinma for putting Oru East in his agenda for roads construction, promising that Ndi Oru East won’t disappoint.

“On behalf of Ndi Oru East, We are indeed happy that the said road shall be Commissioned within the stipulated time-frame.

“We assure you of our total commitments to service, believing in strong terms that your leadership would be recorded as one of the best in the Country”.

Hon Nyerere Ogbonna therefore thanked all that made the event successful, including the Commissioner for Works, and all Oru East sons and daughters.