ENDSARS Protest Forces Imo Govt To Commence Fresh Palliatives

The recent bloody protests across the country engineered by anti SARS crusaders which was latter hijacked by suspected hoodlums to cause mayhem has prompted the Imo State Government to share another round of fresh palliatives to people of the State.

It will be gathered that one of the hallmarks of the Covid-19 pandemic was the sharing of palliatives occasioned by the months of lockdown.

However, during the ENDSARS saga, discoveries of several stored palliatives that would have been shared during and after the Covid-19 became prominent leading to rioters looting the items in many States.

In Imo, no such incident about looting of stored palliatives was witnessed even as there were cases of burning of buildings and looting of property.

Trumpeta learnt that the State Government who was alarmed by unfounded reports about alleged stored palliatives in Owerri marshalled out security agencies around government buildings and warehouses while imposing a curfew to keep a tab on would-be looters.

Last weekend, Trumpeta noticed that a crucial meeting was held in government quarters where it was decided to share fresh palliatives that may have been stored before the ENDSARS protest. It was learnt that the palliatives may not be unconnected with the ones the Imo State Government made efforts to protect.

According to details about the fresh palliatives, the State Government made available the items to the various LGAs in the State who distributed it according to communities through the President-Generals.

It was shared through the councils to the communities.

Recall that apart from the billions of naira each State Government was said to have received from the Federal Government, individuals and Corporate Bodies also donated items meant for the people in the society. But during the ENDSARS protest, many of the items were spotted at different locations unshared prompting the looting of the items.